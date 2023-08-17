Vedomosti: Russian authorities have agreed not to tighten currency control yet

The Russian authorities will not yet establish standards for the sale of foreign exchange earnings by exporters and impose restrictions on the movement of capital. This was agreed upon at a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and members of the government and Chairman of the Central Bank (CB) Elvira Nabiullina, sources said. Vedomosti.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the Cabinet managed to informally agree with exporters to increase the sale of foreign exchange earnings, so for the time being it was decided to limit themselves to monitoring their actions. In general, business representatives agreed to sell more proceeds. However, one of the sources emphasized that if the situation does not change, the mandatory sale of export earnings will become inevitable. The fiscal burden is also likely to increase.

According to the sources of the newspaper, the participants of the meeting agreed that the tightening of currency control is an extreme measure that can affect the exchange rate only temporarily, while masking the fundamental reasons for the weakening of the national currency. They also acknowledged that loose monetary policy, which led to an excessive increase in the money supply, was the main factor in the weakening of the ruble.

One of the meeting participants said that Nabiullina explained the decision to raise the key rate not so much with the exchange rate situation, but with increased inflationary risks. In her opinion, in order to cool the demand for imports, which has become one of the reasons for the weakening of the ruble, the government should think about raising import duties.

Related materials:

Also, the meeting participants agreed that in addition to monitoring the sale of foreign exchange earnings by exporters, they will develop mechanisms to curb the growth of lending. The Central Bank promised to work with banks.

At an extraordinary meeting of the Board of Directors on August 15, the Bank of Russia sharply increased its key rate by 3.5 basis points to 12 percent per annum. However, this decision did not have a significant impact on the ruble, and the national currency began to depreciate again after a slight increase.

On August 15, Bloomberg reported on the possibility of strengthening currency controls. This information immediately affected the exchange rate of the Russian currency, which, even after a sharp increase in the rate, began to move towards 100 rubles per dollar. On August 16, that the Russian authorities are ready at any time to oblige exporters to sell up to 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings, the agency reported Reuters.

On August 16, the dollar exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell below 95 rubles for the first time since August 7 against the background of the announced meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Ministry of Finance on currency control and support for the ruble.