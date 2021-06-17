Minister Carmen Lúcia, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), stated this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) that authoritarian regimes are only endorsed by weak and insecure people. She participated in the “Chat in Order”, program conducted by the president of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil), Felipe Santa Cruz, on Facebook.

Asked about the attacks on the Supreme Court, she said she did not imagine that she would revive discussions on issues that had already been overcome, such as respect for democratic institutions and the freedoms gained from 1985 onwards, with the end of the military dictatorship.

“I didn’t expect that, in the 21st century, we would live, again, concerned with struggles that had already been overcome. That’s why I think the dialogues we had in the 1980s need to be re-established with equal scope”, he stated.

Without citing President Jair Bolsonaro and part of his supporters, he said he believed that the life of authoritarian people is “Very boring” and monothematics. “In authoritarianism, you want to end up with the other, because you don’t know how to play, because you don’t have confidence in yourself. I always think that authoritarianism and all forms of tyranny are regimes of weak, insecure and very sad people.”

For the minister, democracy is synonymous with conversation, while authoritarianism is a monologue. “Authoritarianism is the absence of conversation. We are at a time when people have taken on an authoritarian speech. Monothematic life must be very boring. The contradiction is not enmity, it is just disagreements. And the divergences converge towards a common result, which is the one that, in a democracy, guarantees the freedom of all divergences.”

ELECTRONIC URN

President of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) from April 2012 to November 2013, Carmen Lúcia also commented on the criticisms of the security of the electronic ballot box and the defense of the printed vote. For her, there is no debate on the subject, but people talking to themselves against a process that has never been proven wrong.

“This is not a debate. It’s a line. There is no debate about something that is working. The electronic voting machine was a construction that Brazilians adhered to because it has security. It is important to know who is interested in this type of speech and why. Electoral Justice is respected. The construction of this electronic option was carried out gradually, with the participation not only of state institutions, but of Brazilian society”, he stated.

Regarding technologies, he said he does not believe that Brazilian courts will fully return to the face-to-face system, as the pandemic showed that it is possible to work remotely and that, in many cases, all jurisdictions end up winning.

“What might happen in 5 or 10 years was anticipated by a contingency. It’s a good thing, because the big problem has always been slowness. It was a challenge, but the STF today has one of the smallest collections in its history.”

She said she doesn’t believe, however, that artificial intelligences are good for solving processes. In some cases, for example, actions considered repetitive do not pass through the hand of judges. The algorithm identifies case law applied to similar cases and delivers a verdict.

“When Europe argues and denies the ‘robot judge’, I also deny it. The algorithm is great for distribution, for linking processes that have the same theme, so that there are no conflicting decisions in the same collegiate body. But judgment is human. We’ve earned the right to judgments made by equals, and robot is not like me”, declared.

continue reading