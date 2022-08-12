Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in New York

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Photo:
The incident occurred on Friday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
August 12, 2022, 10:28 AM
Author Salman Rushdie, who faced years of death threats from Iran after writing The Satanic Verses, was attacked on stage in New York on Friday.
According to the AP news agency, “An Associated Press reporter saw a man burst onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin beating or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The perpetrator was kidnapped or fell to the ground and the man was immobilized”.
The AP explains that the book has been banned in Iran since 1988, “as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.” .
On one occasion, 3 million dollars were offered to whoever murdered the writer.
Developing…
August 12, 2022, 10:28 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Author #Salman #Rushdie #attacked #stage #York
Leave a Reply