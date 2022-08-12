Friday, August 12, 2022
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage in New York

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2022
in World
Photo:

The incident occurred on Friday.

Author Salman Rushdie, who faced years of death threats from Iran after writing The Satanic Verses, was attacked on stage in New York on Friday.

According to the AP news agency, “An Associated Press reporter saw a man burst onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin beating or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The perpetrator was kidnapped or fell to the ground and the man was immobilized”.

The AP explains that the book has been banned in Iran since 1988, “as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.” .

On one occasion, 3 million dollars were offered to whoever murdered the writer.

Developing…

Dubai Courts records 69.4 days to decide cases from the first session

