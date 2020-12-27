Author ‘s statement 2020 has been one of the greatest successes in human history so far, writes Risto Isomäki in his speech at the turn of the year on the Sunday pages

Risto Isomäki is known for his ecological science fiction novels. Isomäki was standing on the roof of his home in Helsinki’s Malmi, when HS’s Rio Gandara photographed him in the portrait of the author’s speech at the turn of the year.­

2020 has been a great accident, but it has also been one of the finest moments in human history, writes Risto Isomäki in his speech at the turn of the year. He believes that the lessons of the crisis will lead to a more sustainable world.

Year 2020 will be remembered by most people as a miserable and distressing year. The coronary pandemic, which has thoroughly shaken the whole world, is probably the greatest disaster facing humanity since World War II.

Yet 2020 has also been one of the finest moments and greatest successes in human history to date.

Please let me explain.