IFallen into “idolatrous” love: This is how Maxim Biller describes the relationship between German readers and Philip Roth in his Heidelberg poetry lecture of 2018, the year the American died. He sees the reason in the history of mentality in this country: With his stories and novels, Roth “opened a door to the Jewish world for the insecure, melancholic, often well-meaning post-war Germans that the Nazis had slammed shut”. But how was he able to do that? By telling of Jews living far away, “in an almost innocent, fairytale-like American Dreamland” that stands in complete contrast to the “bitter reality of our sick, strangely still existing continent”. The rapprochement with the Jewish, which Roth made possible for the Germans, would therefore be a harmless rapprochement – ​​at least a more harmless one than could be imagined from a European and above all German perspective.

Biller’s thesis is attractive, but it ignores what only archive research can bring to light. In the archive of the Rowohlt publishing house, which can be viewed on the Schillerhöhe in Marbach, it can be read that the broad and friendly attention that Roth was to receive in Germany in later decades was anything but foreseeable in the early 1960s. On the contrary: the publisher looked at Roth’s first work, the prose collection “Goodbye, Columbus”, published in 1959 in the American original and three years later in a German translation, with its “friendly, evil, malicious, understanding, annoyed, perverse, contradictory Jews” (see above Biller’s characterization), explicitly as a risk that one was only willing to accept because one wanted to retain a rising star of American literature as early as possible.