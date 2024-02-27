Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 16:45

The author of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that expands the tax immunity of religious entities, deputy and former mayor of Rio Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos-RJ), wants Congress to enact the matter during Easter week.

The special commission approved this Tuesday, 27th, the PEC's opinion in agreement with the government. The matter now goes for consideration in the House plenary, where it needs three-fifths of the votes, that is, 308 votes to be approved. Afterwards, the PEC needs to be approved in the Senate.

The Constitution already provides exemption for assets, income and services “related to the essential purposes” of religious temples. Crivella's proposal extends the benefit to the acquisition of goods and services “necessary for the formation” of temple assets, income and services.

In practice, the text allows that the exemption, currently guaranteed in direct taxation, would also be valid for indirect taxation, such as the purchase of cement for works in the church. In this case, the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the Tax on Services of Any Nature (ISSQN) would be covered.

According to the rapporteur, deputy Dr. Fernando Máximo (Republicanos-RO), the fiscal impact of the proposal on the Union's accounts, through the reduction in the IPI, would be around R$ 1 billion today, but will be zeroed with approval of tax reform. This is because, according to him, the IPI will be extinguished and the selective tax that will be created, dubbed the “sin tax”, used to overcharge products that are harmful to health, does not affect churches.

The PEC originally provided for the benefits to be extended to political parties, trade unions and non-profit educational and fiscal assistance institutions. In agreement with the government, however, the exemption is only extended to churches. The proposal was analyzed by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) in September 2023, under the report of Daniela do Waguinho (União Brasil-RJ), former Minister of Tourism.

“This PEC already has government support. The government is in favor of the report. We had a meeting with the Civil House, (Ministry of) Finance, (Ministry of) Planning”, said Crivella. According to the deputy, the question raised by the Executive Branch was about how the benefits would be controlled. According to the text, churches will receive tax refunds after they have already been paid, based on tax proof.