Police had been looking for Robert Card since Wednesday (25) | Photo: EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

Robert Card, 40 years old, accused by American authorities of being the author of the shootings that killed 18 people in the city of Lewiston, in the American state of Maine, was found dead this Friday (27), according to information from sources in the local police to the American broadcaster CNN.

According to information, Card committed suicide in a forest located in the city of Lisbon, also located in the state of Maine. His body was found in an area close to a recycling center where he had recently been fired, a police source revealed to CNN.

The police had been searching for Card since the shooting that occurred on Wednesday night (25), which resulted in the deaths of 18 people, in addition to leaving 13 others injured. The incident occurred in a restaurant and a bowling alley, generating panic in the city.

American police had been after Card for two days. This Thursday (26), authorities located his car abandoned in Lisbon, which made the search for the suspect intensify in the city.

Earlier, Lewiston’s safety measures, which included orders for people to stay in safe places and the closure of schools and businesses, were lifted.