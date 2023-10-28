#Author #shootings #state #Maine #USA #dead
Shooter who killed 18 in the US is found dead
Robert Card, 40, was found dead; he attacked a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, in the northeast of...
Police officers found the body of the suspected Maine shooter in a forest about six miles from the crime scene....
Eighteen people were killed and 13 injured when a man opened fire at a bowling alley and restaurant in the...
