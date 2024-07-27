The Ministry of Sports profile had published a photo of a boat with a monkey in reference to the Brazilian Olympic delegation

The Minister of Sports, Andre Fufucasaid he had ordered the dismissal of the employee of the department who made a post considered racist on the Ministry’s social networks this Friday (26.Jul.2024).

The post, which was taken down after criticism, showed a monkey wearing a hat piloting a boat, in reference to the Brazilian delegation at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. “Everyone waiting for our boat”, said the text that accompanied the image.

“Upon becoming aware of the published post, I ordered the immediate dismissal of the author of the post and requested the opening of disciplinary administrative proceedings to determine the responsibilities and those responsible,” declared the minister on his X profile (ex-Twitter).

Fufuca said to repudiate “racist and discriminatory attitudes and actions” in the ministry and anywhere. “All those employees who commit similar acts will be immediately dismissed”he stated.

Here is the full statement from the Ministry of Sports:

“Upon identifying the post, the Ministry of Sports requested the immediate dismissal of the person responsible for the publication, and opened an administrative disciplinary process to determine responsibilities, as it considers such an act to be unacceptable.

“We reaffirm that the same attitude will be taken with anyone who makes this mistake. Our unwavering commitment to combating racism and any form of prejudice. The Ministry is implementing rigorous measures to ensure that our institutional communication is always guided by principles of respect, inclusion and diversity.

“We are reviewing our internal processes and providing ongoing training to our staff to ensure that all future communications reflect our commitment to social justice and equality.”