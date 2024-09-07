Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE).- “When I was young, I loved drinking, partying with girls and singing… Now I still sing”… Dean Martin.

Good luck, Mike Scioscia!

At 44 years old, after having made his debut as a catcher in the Major Leagues with the Dodgers, and at 65 years of age, Mike Scioscia has announced his retirement from professional baseball.

He had been inactive in the Majors for five years after managing the Angels for 19 seasons, with a record of 1,650-1,428. He led the team to the postseason six times, won two Manager of the Year titles, in 2002 and 2009, and won the 2002 World Series against the Giants, in seven games.

In his 13 seasons as a player, all as a catcher for the Dodgers, he batted .259 with 68 home runs and 446 RBIs. He appeared in two World Series, 1981 and 1988, which he won, respectively, over the Yankees in six games and the Athletics in five.

In recent years, Scioscia has successfully coached amateur teams in international competitions. He, his wife, Anne, and two sons live in Westlake Villa, California.

Domingo Guzmán at the command of 29 teams

San Pedro right-hander Domingo Guzman, 32, was removed from the Pirates’ roster and made available to all teams.

He had been signed by Pittsburgh on March 15 for $1.25 million, but he didn’t return to the Major Leagues because he had to go to the minors. He was called up on August 9, and in seven games, two as a starter, he had an ERA of 7.84 in 20.2 innings. Now he is what we know as “designated for assignment.”

On June 28, 2023, with the Yankees, Germán threw the 24th perfect game in the Major Leagues and the fourth by a pitcher from the Bronx gang. That feat was against the Athletics, at the Oakland Coliseum, with a final score of 11-0.

Only two other Latin American natives have achieved perfection in Major League Baseball: Dennis Martínez, with the Expos, against the Dodgers, on September 16, 1988, 36 years ago; and Félix Hernández, Mariners over Rays, on August 15, 1912.

Germán has had serious problems with alcoholism and domestic violence, which have greatly affected his career. He has a record of 31-29, 4.34 in the Majors in five seasons.

