dragon ball and One Piece They are some of the most popular anime of all time. In this way, many may think that Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda, the corresponding mangakas of these works, are rivals, the truth is that they are not. This is how they both respect each other so much that they have created illustrations where we can see Luffy in the world of dragon ball and vice versa. So it recently went viral a work by Oda where we can see Goku in the world of One Piece.

As part of a series of collaborative illustrations, Oda presented us with a special illustration that shows us Goku and Luffy living together harmoniously.. In another we can see Luffy dressed as Goku, complete with his staff and the flying cloud.

dragon ball and One Piece They are some of the longest works of the moment. In the case of Toriyama’s work, although for a time there was no new manga or anime, since the arrival of Dragon Ball Superthis series has remained current with new anime and a manga that continues to be published to this day.

In the case of One Piecealthough Oda has mentioned that we are already in the final stretch of this work, it seems that Luffy’s adventure still has several more to go, although the pieces for the last battle in the manga are already in position. We can only wait to see what will happen to these pirates in the future.

It is good to see that the two most popular anime and manga works outside of Japan manage to coexist in a harmonious way. Even if we never see a crossover beyond a couple of collaborations from Toei Animation, it is undeniable that these types of illustrations are simply spectacular.

Via: Eiichiro Oda