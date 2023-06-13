













Author of One Piece reiterates that he has not stopped working closely with Netflix for live-action | EarthGamer

That is why it is not strange to hear comments from him, which the Shueisha publishing house published in the most recent chapter of the manga. In her author’s note Oda reveals that she has worked for years with the team developing the program, which had its announcement some time ago.

In his commentary Eiichiro Oda stated ‘the live-action version is something we’ve worked on behind the scenes, even while making RED and Stampede’.

We recommend: One Piece will be delayed a month, Eiichiro Oda will undergo surgery.

He is referring to the two most recent animated films of one piece. Based on the above, some point out that the work behind the adaptation with real actors has been in progress for four years, more or less.

What many fans expect is to see the first trailer for this series at once.

Fountain: Netflix.

Although the cast is already known, and there are also photos from the location of the filming in South Africa, it still remains to see all this together and well done.

That is to say, the actors and actresses characterized as their characters touring the settings, and of course the boats for which the series is famous.

Many fear that the special effects are not up to the task of such a program; a good investment in this sense is necessary for everything to work.

When will there be news of One Piece live-action?

The news about the live-action of one piece They will arrive on two separate dates. The first will be from the Netflix TUDUM event that will take place on June 17.

As mentioned by this video on demand service it will be a ‘never seen before sneak peek’so it could be the first trailer or a ‘behind the scenes’.

As for the second, it will be One Piece Day, where there will be a ‘special exhibition’ during a live broadcast.

Fountain: Netflix.

So there will be news of the series in any of these presentations. It must be remembered that its launch is planned for this year.

Perhaps its arrival on Netflix will be in the fall of this year. Regarding the TUDUM event, it will take place in Brazil and there will be information related to many programs of this service. Among them TV series, movies and anime, so you have to be aware.

Apart from one piece we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.