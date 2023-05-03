













Author of Naruto admits that his story would not be possible without the existence of Akira

Akira it is a work of Otomo Katsuhiro and it seems that the grandeur of his art caught a young Masashi Kishimoto who was taking a different course. In his student days, the mangaka focused on baseball, however, one day on his way home he found a poster of Akira that captivated him, the detail and harmony of art inspired a boy to generate his own work and to have a very particular goal.

After this ceremonial meeting, Masashi Kishimoto focused on his great workall thanks to his admiration for Akira. The mangaka commented the following:

“I was on my way home one day when I happened to look at a poster of Akira by Otomo Katsuhiro. In that instant, seeing it struck me so powerfully that even now it is difficult to describe the feeling it gave me. I stared at it for over an hour. The poster showed an aerial shot of the main character Kaneda walking towards a motorcycle.”Kishimoto recalled.

“The bike had an amazing design and there were cracks in the ground and pebbles scattered about, seemingly randomly. That poster looked like the coolest, most original thing I’d ever seen, and it reignited the flame of my artistic passion. Since then, day by day, I have continued to draw in the hope that one day I can approach the standard set by that image.”

As we can see, Kishimoto still has a goal to achieve, despite all the years he worked with Naruto. And, if you hadn’t come across the very precise poster of Akira, Would he now be a renowned baseball player instead of our beloved mangaka? We will never know, but we definitely appreciate the existence of his work.

Akira: the inspiration for Naruto

It is a post-apocalyptic cyberpunk anime film directed by Katsuhiro Ōtomo. It was released on July 16, 1988 in Japan. It is based on Katsuhiro Ōtomo’s manga, which ran from 1982 to 1990.

Akira won the Kōdansha Award for being recognized as the best manga in 1984.

However, his film is different from the work because it was released before it was finished publishing. The feature film is characterized by its meticulous detail in its art, which would precisely inspire Kishimoto’s art with his emblematic work: Naruto.

