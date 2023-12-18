













Author of My Hero Academia reveals that he was going to kill one of the most powerful heroes









My Hero Academia It is in its final stretch. A new season was announced as the manga finishes developing the last and voracious battles. However, it seems that several things changed in the development of the story over time. A very important one is the salvation of a hero who could have died, according to Kōhei Horikoshi's initial ideas.

Kōhei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academiaprovided news about his most popular work at Jump Festa 2024. It was revealed from the release date of the anime's seventh season to a new movie. In addition, the importance of the development of the story and characters was highlighted.

Kōhei Horikoshi revealed that his initial plan was to make Endeavor –the second most powerful hero, after All Might– died in the strong fight of the Paranormal Liberation War.

Let us remember that, for different reasons, the character of My Hero Academia, could be unpleasant, although quite powerful. However, it seems that the passage of time unexpectedly improved the hero and thanks to this, the idea of ​​him dying disappeared.

The hero's development, which involved several dramatic changes, managed to save Endeavor from his intense battle against High-End. Let us remember that at the end of the day the characters respond to their own nature within their fictional world, because of this, it is possible that they develop on their own, in a different way than an author would have expected.

This was the case with Endeavor, whose sufficiently favorable changes saved him from certain death.

When does the seventh season of My Hero Academia premiere?

Spring 2024 is the release window for the new anime installment, which will be based on the manga that is in its final arc.

Let us remember that the anime series (all six seasons) It is available on Crunchyrollwhile the latest chapters of the manga are on MangaPlus.

The new film would arrive in the summer of 2024, after the premiere of the seventh season.

