From time to time the author of My Hero AcademiaKohei Horikoshi, decides to draw sketches of his characters, and this time it was the turn of one of his heroines.

In this case it is Nana Shimura, who despite having passed away a long time ago had an important role in the most recent episode of the sixth season. The idea behind this drawing by Horikoshi is to anticipate the release of each installment of the anime.

Although sometimes he draws without the need for a new episode. Nana is one of the heroines who possessed the Quirk known as One For All, which is the one that Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, inherited.

But she also taught him that no matter how terrible what happened, he should always smile. Smiling is a hero’s way of putting those around him at ease, and Yagi followed that advice to the end.

Font: Bones.

The author’s design My Hero Academia it shows Nana Shimura with her cape blowing in the wind, and in the process showing off her musculature. She faced the evil All For One in the past, and although she couldn’t win against him, she did great damage to him.

All because this villain ended up taking revenge on her and corrupting her grandson, Tomura Shigaraki. Izuku Midoriya is the one who faces Tomura and with time he will have to face his teacher.

What were Nana Shimura’s powers in My Hero Academia?

In the same way that All Might and Izuku Midoriya, the author of My Hero Academia endowed Nana with tremendous strength, which comes from One For All.

But to be able to bear such a tremendous load, he had to train a lot; it is because of this that he has very developed muscles.

Nana Shimura, in addition to this Quirk, has the Float Quirk. It is the one that allows you to move through the sky, which is quite practical.

Font: Kohei Horikoshi.

In addition to having the One For All and Float, Nana inherited the gifts of the former’s users. But it seems that she didn’t get as much out of them as Midoriya has, who has shown mastery of at least two of them so far.

The legacy of this heroine is still alive and despite her death continues to influence the events of the present. He is one of the best characters created by Kohei Horikoshi.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer.