













Author of My Hero Academia celebrates summer with new illustration with Deku, Bakugo and Todoroki | EarthGamer







Although he did not share it on his Twitter account, he still managed to make his way to this social network. This brings together three key characters from this manga and anime, such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki.

Horikoshi was just one of the mangaka who attended the event and decided to turn to the young heroes of My Hero Academia to make this tribute. They are only the heads and in the center Deku can be seen as if he is looking at the viewer.

We recommend: My Hero Academia announces a collaboration with the NBA.

Shoto, for his part, sees something on the other side and the same happens with Kacchan. The design of the three is a bit more mature, at least compared to when the story began in July 2014 in Shonen Jump.

Fountain: Bones.

My Hero Academia It currently comprises 38 compiled volumes and 393 published chapters. Throughout the pages of the Izuku Midoriya manga, Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki have given their all.

They are not the only heroes who have done it, but they are the ones that have stood out the most so far. So it’s not surprising that Kohei Horikoshi highlights them in this illustration similar to his classic sketches that he shares on Twitter.

Horikoshi planned to finish the manga last year. However, said plan could not be fulfilled and from time to time he must take breaks to advance with My Hero Academia.

Fountain: Twitter.

But everything suggests that the outcome is getting closer. The seventh season of the anime is confirmed but it does not yet have a window or a release date. It is also not known if it will be the last and it all depends on how much more the story spreads.

Apart from My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)