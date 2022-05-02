Since her first appearance, many have wondered what Hagakure, or Invisible Girl, actually looks like. Throughout the series, and due to her quirk, it has been impossible to see this character beyond her gloves and boots. However, recently we finally got a glimpse of this character in an official chapter of the manga. In this way, the mangaka responsible for My Hero Academia has shared an illustration that finally fulfills the dream of many fans.

Through his official Twitter account, Kohei Horikoshi shared a special illustration where we can see Hagakure and Kirishima in a special outfit.. What is most striking is that we finally get a great look at the Invisible Girl in person.

Although his hand covers part of his face, this is still the best look at Hagakure since the series began. Recall that it was a fight between Midoriya and Aoyama when the powers of the heroes-in-training momentarily revealed the Invisible Girl face at a rather emotional point for the series.

Regarding the manga, history took a break, and in a couple of weeks we will be back to normal.

The dream of many has come true. Although we will surely not see Hagakure’s face again in the manga, this illustration will give rise to endless fan art, and probable appearances of Invisible Girl in spin-off with a new visual style.

