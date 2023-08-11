Fabiano Kipper Mai murdered 3 children and 2 school employees in 2021; trial lasted 2 days

The man who killed 3 children and two teachers at a day care center in Santa Catarina in May 2021 was sentenced, this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) to 329 years and 4 months in prison under closed regime. The sentence was handed down by the Jury Court of Pinhalzinho (SC) at the beginning of the night. There is still an appeal.

Fabiano Kipper Mai has been in custody since the date of the massacre. He was 18 at the time. The young invaded the Escola Infantil Pró-Infância Aquarela, in the municipality of Saudades (SC). With a dagger, he killed at least 5 people – 3 children up to 2 years old, teacher Keli Adriane Aniecevski, 30; and education agent Mirla Amanda Renner Costa, 20. Another child was seriously injured, but survived.

The calculation of the penalty considered 40 years of imprisonment for each of the minor victims; 30 years for the murder of two employees; another 26 years and 8 months for the injuries inflicted on the surviving child; and 8 years for each attempted murder.

The court also forced Fabiano to pay compensation of R$500,000 to each family of the five dead and another R$400,000 to the family of the rescued baby. He will also have to shell out R$40,000 for each attempted murder victim.

The jury was made up of 6 women and 1 man. The trial started on Wednesday (9.Aug) and heard 3 prosecution witnesses and 3 defense witnesses. The defense used the thesis that Fabiano Mai would suffer from a psychiatric illness and would need treatment.

The prosecution maintained that the action would have been planned, using the defendant’s internet search history, which contained subjects such as the purchase of weapons and attacks at school. The prosecution also stated that the defendant is not unimputable.