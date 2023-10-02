













Author of Hunter x Hunter plays again with his possible return









On his Twitter account, the mangaka updated a thread that interweaves vignettes from his manga chapters. Since November 2022, chapter 400 had one of its pages appear. And now, the 401 sees a little light.

We know that the author of Hunter x Hunter has health problems, due to this, in 2018, The serialization of his manga on Shueisha was stoppedin 2022 a single chapter returned and the mangaka disappeared. After this, it was considered that when delivery became common again, its delivery would no longer be weekly.

However, on this occasion the mangaka Hunter x Hunter It looks more daring. It even showed the finished chapter pagination. Could it be that we are finally seeing the return of his magnificent work? We’ll find out soon.

Hunter x Hunter It is a shonen manga that had a series of 148 chapters and a couple of movies. The story tells of the growth of Gon, a boy who decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and wants to become a hunter to find him, because he disappeared when he was very little.

On the hard path he undertakes, he will meet a couple of very interesting friends and face dangerous enemies.

Where can I watch Hunter x Hunter?

The 148 episodes of the anime Hunter x Hunter They are available on Crunchyroll. While the manga has the latest and first chapters available through MangaPlus for legal and free reading.

