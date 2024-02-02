Author of Death Note will collaborate with Dragon Ball | Atomix

As you probably already know, 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of dragon ball. In this way, Shonen Jump, the magazine where this manga debuted, began a special celebration some time ago where multiple mangakas have taken on the task of redesigning iconic covers made by Akira Toriyama at the time. Now, It was recently revealed that Takeshi Obata, illustrator of Death notehas joined this project.

Although at the moment their collaboration is not available, it has been mentioned that Takeshi Obata's special illustration will be available in the February issue of Saikyo Jump magazineso we won't have to wait long to see his finished work.

Takeshi Obata, artist of DEATH NOTE and Show-ha Shoten!, will be the next artist to participate in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project in next month's Saikyo Jump Issue #4 2024. pic.twitter.com/jplqmOk3P8 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 30, 2024

So far, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, Tite Kubo, Gege Akutami, Yusuke Murata, and Sui Ishida, authors of some of the most popular manga of the moment, such as My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisenhave already participated in this project, and fans are looking forward to Obata's collaborationwhich will introduce us to Dragon Ball characters with their characteristic style.

Although Obata is remembered for Death note, The illustrator has an extensive library, and his most recent work, Show-ha Shoten!, introduces us to a couple of young people exploring their passion for music. On related topics, this is the trailer for the latest DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. Likewise, a lot of Dragon Ball content comes to Prime Video.

Editor's Note:

This celebration has not only given us the opportunity to see fantastic works from some of the most famous creative minds of the moment, but it makes clear the role that Dragon Ball played in the history of anime and manga. Almost all battle shonen have taken inspiration from the work of Akira Toriyama, and this work honors his work.

Via: WSJ_manga