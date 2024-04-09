Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 09:22











The National Police have arrested the perpetrator of the container fires caused this Monday afternoon in numerous parts of the city of Murcia. The device of citizen security units of the National Police deployed to locate him, together with citizen collaboration, allowed his identification and arrest when he tried to flee the scene of the last fire. There is evidence of the burning of at least 9 containers, causing damage to a vehicle parked on public roads.

The arrested person has at least 16 previous arrests for the commission of all types of crimes. The investigation remains open to determine his involvement in the burning of other containers. The detainee will be brought to justice once the police proceedings are completed.