hajime isayama ended in 2021 the manga of Attack on Titan, his emblematic work, however, in 2023 we will see the adaptation of the last part of his final season. However, although it all seems a bittersweet ending, since we will not have more Isayama material soon -at least there is no news about it-, the mangaka decided that he could help the fans with at least some recommendations of sleeve.

The recommendations made by the author of Attack on Titan they are rather varied and he gave them as a courtesy to Kono Manga ga Sugoi. It should be noted that, there is none as obscure, for example, as his own work, however, each one looks very interesting.

The three recommended works have not been on the air for that long either, so it is easy for you to read them and catch up with them. We refer to fungus and iron —2021, issak — 2017, and Karate Survivor in Another World —2020.

Synopsis of Attack on Titan Author’s Manga Recommendations

fungus and iron — 2021

In a world dominated by mushrooms and deprived of his freedom, a very powerful young soldier meets a girl by chance. From then on, the decisions he makes will guide him to new goals.

issak — 2017

Source: Standard

Set in 1620, Europe is in chaos due to the Thirty Years’ War, which is also being fought in the midst of an inhospitable cold environment.

Powers fight fiercely, though everything changes when a mighty Japanese warrior sells his skills as a mercenary in the service of a nation.

Karate Survivor in Another World — 2020

An isekai in which you will not have the classic skills of the world. In fact, in this universe, a young man will find himself in a forest with only his fists and the development of strategies that he must implement quickly to survive.

Source: Seven Seas

We recommend: Attack on Titan will have a VR game and you will feel like Levi Ackerman

When does the final part of Attack on Titan season 4 come out?

It is expected for the winter season. For this moment, the seasons are available on Crunchyroll, dubbed and subtitled.

discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.