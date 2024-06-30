Mexico City.– Armando Escárcega, alias “El Patrón,” accused of orchestrating the attack against journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, was extradited from the United States to Mexico to be presented in court before a judge at the Reclusorio Norte tonight.

The alleged criminal leader faces charges of criminal association and attempted murder for the attack against Gómez Leyva, recorded in December 2022, reported one of the parties involved in the trial.

“Armando Escárcega, the Patron, was brought to Mexico today. At 7:30 p.m. he will be presented at a hearing before a judge at the North Prison. He will face charges of criminal association and attempted murder for the attack against Ciro Gómez Leyva,” he posted the communicator.

Since last February, a federal judge in San Diego, United States, scheduled the hearing of the extradition process against “El Patrón”, alleged coordinator of the attack.

The decision was made after a hearing held in the District Court for the Southern District of California, where the case is being handled by Judge Daniel E. Butcher.

The process began on January 26, when a provisional arrest request presented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) was executed.

However, the formal extradition request was pending.

Mexico requested extradition for the crime provided for in Article 253 of the Penal Code of Mexico City, which punishes anyone who has supervisory or administrative functions in an organized crime group with six to twelve years in prison.

“In this case, Escárcega was identified as the boss or leader of a criminal association connected to the attempted murder of a journalist and to drug trafficking. At his home and office, Mexican authorities reported finding a large number of bags with marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamines, scales, pistols and records of payments, weapons and drugs delivered to his accomplices,” the prosecution said.

He also mentioned that vehicles related to the attack against Gómez Leyva were followed to Escárcega’s house on December 30, 2022, two weeks after the failed attack, and on January 30, 2023, one day before his escape to the United States.

So far, at least eight people are implicated in the attack against Gómez Leyva.