“My sentences are too short,” British writer Fay Weldon once put in The Guardian from. As far as she was concerned, it was the explanation why she never won awards for her novels. She wrote more than thirty, in addition to her work for television, radio and stage. Fay Weldon (1931) passed away on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Whether the main reason she did not receive a literary prize was her short sentences is the question. Her novel practice – in which a woman looks back on her not so easy life – was shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize in 1978. It is more likely that her books were initially considered too feminist, and that in her later novels she aimed more and more emphatically at a wider audience. There were also often autobiographical elements in her novels, something that is not always appreciated (certainly not with women at the time). She sought publicity emphatically and with pleasure (despite the romantic image of the writer in a remote cabin with no electricity) and she had a huge amount of characters who took revenge on men.

The latter was the case, for example, in her most successful novel (because with Meryl Streep in the lead role adapted for film and television) The Lives and Loves of a She-Devil (1983). In this, a woman takes revenge on her unfaithful husband after she has been left by him for a beautiful and wealthy younger mistress. Husband Bobbo is initially in favor of an open marriage, but when Ruth refuses, he characterizes her as a ‘she-devil‘ all the more so because he says he only married her because she was pregnant, while she is an ugly housewife. Time for revenge: Ruth decides to become more beautiful and interesting than the mistress. According to Weldon, that was also a reason why she never received an award: she had too much humor in her books.

She could also be sardonic, if she incorporated ghost stories into her novels, or political. That’s how it was Chalcot Crescent (2010) Europe had become self-sufficient, a virus had made grain and cattle farming impossible and rainwater had become a British export product. England was ruled by the National Unity Government of sociologists, who ran the country under the motto ‘beyond voluntary’.

Puncture fairy tales

Weldon, who started as a copywriter and TV screenwriter, developed into the literary face of feminism in the 1970s. She did this by letting female characters regain their self-esteem (as in the already mentioned practice), but also by making them compete with each other. Also filmed Puffball (1980) for example, a younger woman experiences the horrors of the idyllic countryside when her neighbor with five children is a nightmare to live next to. Attempts are made to almost destroy the young woman (and fetus) with herbs and mushrooms.

In Diary of a stepdaughter (2008) the fairy tale of the evil stepmother is punctured: it was not the stepmothers to fear, but the beautiful stepdaughters. This novel also contained autobiographical winks. In this, the character leaves her husband twenty years her senior to start completely over (Weldon herself was also divorced from a man twenty years her senior). However, where the ‘stepdaughter’ is a young successful woman who thinks she has everything under control, who becomes the victim of her choices, this was not the case for Weldon. She went on to have a successful life in which she continued to seek publicity and was also discredited several times.

That was the case in 2000, for example, when she accepted £18,000 from the Italian jewelery company Bulgari. Weldon had to mention the jeweler’s name at least 12 times (she came to 34 times) and promptly titled the novel The Bulgarian Connection. Some years before that she had in an interview on RadioTimes said that rape wasn’t the worst thing that could happen to a woman — she was speaking from her own experience, she explained. She later stated that most of what she said in interviews was a lie.

Schoolmaster

What was true emerged in her autobiographical novel Auto Da Fay. In this she portrayed her first husband as a schoolmaster with no sexual needs. He saw her and her child as a replacement for his previous wife and child. To the outside world, a schoolmaster was supposed to have a family, or so he supposed. He takes her to sex clubs to satisfy her sexual needs. From the whole – also her second husband and the entire divorce are extensively discussed – it became clear that she knew from an early age that you shouldn’t expect too much from men.

Weldon herself found the suggestion that she was a feminist icon incorrect. In an interview in NRC she said: “I never thought of myself as a classic feminist, even though I was labeled that way.”