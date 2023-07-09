Diaty Diallo lives in a Paris suburb and has written a novel about it. A conversation about hate, police violence and the portrayal of the unrest in the French media.

Police officers patrolling in front of the Arc de Triomphe in July: they are “part of a racist system,” says Diallo. Image: dpa

Dhe author Diaty Diallo lives in the suburbs of Paris and also spent her childhood and youth in the suburbs. Her debut novel Two Seconds of Burning Air was published in France last autumn. It also takes place in a Parisian banlieue and tells the story of a group of young people with Arab and African backgrounds who grew up there. They barbecue together and celebrate parties at their favorite meeting place above a multi-storey car park, the “pyramid”. They fall in love, play computers, ride scooters. Every day they are subjected to random checks or attacks by the police. After one of the friends, he is 15 years old, is shot by the police, they prepare an uprising: they set the “pyramid” on fire.

Ms. Diallo, now that riots have broken out in France in the wake of the fatal shooting of Nahel M. and there are images of so many fires in the streets, your novel seems downright prophetic. Do you feel the same way?