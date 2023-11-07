Genoa – He smiles politely, thanks, talks with readers, even allows himself a few words in Italian. There is no doubt, the Genoese love it Catherine Dunne and she reciprocates, excited, satisfied, amazed, once again, in the face of so much affection. So also yesterday, in receiving the European Rapallo Bper Banca Award, in the Representative Hall of the institute’s Genoa headquarters, the Irish writer abandoned herself to the embrace of an audience that has followed her, faithfully, for years. «I’m thrilled, it’s an honor to be here» comments Dunne on the sidelines of the award ceremony «This award has made 2023 a special year and I want to dedicate it to all my Italian readers». And with the same enthusiasm the author talks about herself during the meeting, interviewed by Margherita Rubino, coordinator of the Award, who guides her on a journey back in time among her successes, starting from the latest “A good mother”, which earned her the prestigious recognition.



The interview Catherine Dunne: “I reveal the hidden stories of the forgotten. Especially women.” Emanuela Schenone 07 November 2023

Lovable, kind, with his measured style of elegant Irish lady, Dunne he knows how to share with the audience all the strength of his stories, capable of hitting the mark, especially when they deal with certain uncomfortable topics. Like that of hidden, raped motherhood, against the backdrop of a country, Ireland, “loaded with ignoble institutions due to Church/State collusion”, as stated in the motivation for the award. «I wanted to give the protagonists of “A good mother” hope» explains the author «The hope that a better future for the next generation of women can come true». Yes, this lady of literature puts all the power needed into her words: «The events of some of my novels recall Greek, Roman, Irish myths, strong stories, in which a resemblance to today’s violence, feminicides, in those books of the past the narrative point of view has always been male, I wanted certain themes to finally be addressed from a female point of view, because we have had enough of the male version.” The story is dense, tight, like in his novels. By the way, what’s next? «I decided to take a break, Covid has left me with a bit of “brain fog” (mental fog) so I have to regain my concentration.” And that “special voice” that her editor Luigi Brioschi, president of Guanda, who spoke at the event, recognized in her right away. Among the guests in the room was also the Irish writer William Wall, a citizen of Camogli, Serena Morgagni, communications director of Bper Banca, did the honours, while Massimo Pronio of the European Commission’s Representation in Italy spoke.