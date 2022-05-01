In daily life we ​​are all immersed in relationships with others and we are interdependent, directly or indirectly. Those relationships and that dependency may or may not be pleasant and beneficial for each one, for the immediate society or for the nation and even for humanity. What is good and desirable regarding human relationships is based on the dispositions and attitudes of individuals that are adequate to generate favorable responses to mutual understanding and acceptance that pleases and helps coexistence in society. Christianity, based on the Law of God, imbued humanity with love for God and neighbor, but has been the target of attacks by international Judaism, which has made great progress in de-Christianization, a topic discussed by the Argentine Federico Rivanera Carlés in his book: The Judaization of Christianity and the Ruin of Civilization, in which he describes the participation of the Jews in the so-called “Protestant Reformation”, instilling his concepts in the famous “reformers”: Luther, Calvin, Swinglius, etc. . And, although it is not so obvious, the revolutionary theories and their ideologies are intimately related to Protestantism, historically demonstrable with the behavior, in Mexico, of all the revolutionaries since Juárez and their accomplices: Ocampo, Prieto, Degollado, etc. That relationship continued into the 20th century with Madero, Carranza, and all the rest. These actions brought us social, economic, and moral ruin for many years, because their hidden purpose has been to combat our national identity, our idiosyncrasies, and our traditions. Such ugly plans were implemented by the United States, which is a faithful and docile Jewish colony, which by becoming a model to be imitated has led us to alienate our national identity. Every day, we Mexicans seem less authentic. It is necessary to rescue Mexicanness as an unbreakable decision.

#Authenticity #virtue