In these last hours, Tiscali users in Italy are facing a problematic situation that extends along the entire peninsula. The reports, spread on social media, indicate a significant interruption in the functioning of the email service provided by the telecommunications company. This inconvenience adds to a series of technical inconveniences that Tiscali has suffered in recent years, the last of which dates back to 2020. From the data collected on downdetector, it emerged that there were over 1,900 service interruptions. The difficulties seem to be concentrated more in large urban areas, including Turin, Milan, Genoa, Florence, Perugia, Rome, and Cagliari. However, even cities such as Venice, Bologna, Naples, Palermo and Catania were not spared. At the moment, the company has not provided official explanations regarding the cause of this malfunction. The nature of the problem and when it will be resolved therefore remain uncertain.