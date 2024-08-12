What does pisto manchego contain? Raise your hand if you’ve thought “zucchini.” I also thought that pisto was a vegetable dish, a cousin of ratatouille, with its onion, its pepper, its zucchini, its eggplant perhaps and its tomato. Until some people from La Mancha crossed my path and I discovered that they are as sensitive to pisto as Valencians are to paella: “Neither onion nor zucchini” they told me. I saw the light the day I tried it. The Royal Pisto of La Mancha made by a Ciudad Real native DOP: olive oil, green pepper and tomato.

The recipe I propose below is one that has variations throughout La Mancha: none of them involve courgette. It is simple and laborious at the same time, because chopping the peppers takes time: some people do this operation in the Thermomix, but to have an authentic experience I recommend practicing with the knife.

Cooking the pepper is essential: it must be sautéed over a medium heat, not cooked in its own juices or fried too quickly. It is possible that at first it will release more water than the heat manages to evaporate: it is a good idea to remove it with a spoon and set it aside, to add it back later with the tomato.

The tomato admits variations, of course: the passed away It’s not the most canonical format, but that’s how I learned from my source in Ciudad Real and it’s very good. If you want to be more Manchegan than Joaquín Reyes, you can use crushed tomatoes or whatever you usually use to make tomato sauces. How do you eat pisto? The most classic way is as I suggest in the photo: with white rice and fried egg. But its greatness lies in being a fantastic meal-maker: it’s great on toast – alone or with a little fresh cheese -, it can be used as a seasoning for cooked green beans, it can be used to top a taco or a fajita, or simply with couscous.

Time : 60 minutes Difficulty : Chopping peppers is a bit laborious. Ingredients For 4 people 1 kg of Italian green peppers

1 large jar of passata (or crushed peeled tomatoes, about 700 grams)

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt Instructions 1. Wash the peppers, cut them in half and remove the stem, the white inner veins and the seeds. 2. Chop the peppers with patience. It is more practical to cut the peppers into strips lengthwise and then perpendicularly. 3. Cover the bottom of a large saucepan with extra virgin olive oil: it should be enough to fry the whole pepper (if there is too little, the pepper will become poached; if there is too much, it will fry). 4. When the oil is hot, add the peppers. Mix well so that the oil is evenly distributed and all the pieces are covered. Allow to fry over a medium-low heat and with great patience, stirring occasionally. The peppers will be ready when they are tender and release oil. This process takes at least 30 minutes. 5. Add the passata. Stir well and continue cooking over medium heat until the tomato has thickened and integrated with the peppers, at least 15-20 minutes. The ratatouille is ready; it can be eaten hot, at room temperature or cold, and it will keep for a few days in the refrigerator.

