The jury called the 22-year-old cabaret artist a “promising and authentic cabaret talent who knows how to captivate the audience since his emergence”. ,,The performance Vacht is a plea for soft power. His descriptions of everyday situations make the social pressure experienced by his generation palpable”, according to the jury report.

The two other finalists also won prizes. Myrthe Siebenga was rewarded by the audience with the AKF Audience Award (“a born performer with excellent timing”), the duo Niek and Guy received the encouragement award.

Previous winners of the cabaret festival include Thomas Acda, Maarten van Roozendaal, De Vliegende Panters, Van der Laan en Woe and Yentl en de Boer. Last year Valentina Tóth won, she received both the AKF Sonneveld Prize and the Audience Award.

