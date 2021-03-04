The company Auth0, one of the Argentine unicorns, was sold for $ 6.5 billion (or $ 6.5 trillion, in US terms). It was acquired by its competitor Okta, a digital identity management company which is listed on the US tech index, the Nasdaq.

As reported by the magazine Forbes, the transaction will provide Auth0 with a fixed number of Okta shares at a price of $ 276.21 each. This Wednesday Okta had significant falls in the stock market – it is part of the Nasdaq index – by closing at 241.22 per share.

The truth is that for Auth0 everything had started in December 2012, when Eugenio Pace, Matías Woloski, Federico Jack, José Romaniello and Sebastián Iacomuzzi met to put together the first business plan in a terrain that was incipient at that time: digital authentication.

Pymes magazine from February 2020, with Auth0 on the cover. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

.In February 2020, Auth0 already guaranteed the digital validation of 2.5 billion logins per month.

As reported the magazine SMEs of Clarín -which in February 2020 dedicated the cover story to this financial “unicorn “- for the common user, knowing AuthO would be as alien as knowing the manufacturer of the material of the shoelaces.

Only programmers recognize AuthO as the company behind these access permissions.

The “unicorns” are Internet-based firms (before they were called “dotcom”, today they use the more elegant and global term of “startups”) that managed to reach a market value that exceeds the barrier of US $ 1,000 million, as happened with Mercado Libre, Despegar, Globant and OLX.

In May 2019, Auth0 joined that select club by obtaining a new injection of capital for US $ 103 million and go on to have a market value of US $ 1.1 billion.

As quoted by Forbes, Okta CEO Todd McKinnon said the purchase of Auth0 is part of the company’s drive to be one of the “five or six primary clouds” customers will turn to as market leaders..

“For us, identity has to rise to be one of those primary clouds, and if it doesn’t, it will just be subsumed in other clouds and Okta won’t reach its potential“McKinnon concluded.