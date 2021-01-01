Team India is on an Australian tour these days. A four-Test Border-Gavaskar series is being played between the two teams. The series is on par with 1-1. India won by eight wickets in the second Test match of the series played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, which will be remembered as the most memorable win in Indian cricket history. Former India wicket-keeper batsman Farooq Engineer believed that the Test victory in Melbourne was as big as the victories in the finals of the 1983 and 2011 World Cups.

Under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, India won the World Cup title for the first time by defeating the West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final in England. 28 years later, in 2011, under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India became world champions for the second time by defeating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium. In an interview to SportsKira, the engineer said, “It was a great way to return.” It was like India’s World Cup win and the 1971 Test victory at The Oval.

Engineer played 46 Tests and 5 ODIs for India between 1961 and 1975. He also praised the acting captain Ajinkya Rahane. Who led the team brilliantly in the absence of Virat Kohli. Rahane scored his 12th Test century of his career in Melbourne. The engineer said to Rahane, ‘Great recovery of our boys in Australia. Salute to Ajinkya Rahane and also to the entire team. Rahane leads from the front. He showed that if I can, you can too. He is from Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, he is a fighter. I have always been a fan of his. ‘

He further said, ‘Yes, we were all out for 36 runs. The Australian bowlers bowled with the perfect line and length, they were waiting for our batsmen to make a mistake and we continued to make mistakes. In the first Test match played in Adelaide, Team India had to lose by 8 wickets. In the second innings of that match, Team India was able to score only 36 runs and it was their lowest score in Test cricket.