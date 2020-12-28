The second Test of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). There has been a lot of controversy in this match regarding the umpire’s decision review system (DRS). On the third day of the match, something similar happened. During the match, many DRS decisions were made in favor of Australia due to ‘umpires call’, which also saw some angry blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar has made a tweet about the technical deficiency in DRS.

Regarding the umpires’ call, despite three red dots in the LBW decision in DRS, Tendulkar said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should work deeply on it again. If the field umpire has given a notout, the third umpire has many times pronounced his decision to go. Tendulkar wrote on Twitter, ‘The player takes a review because he is not happy with the on-field umpire’s decision. The ICC needs to work deeply on DRS, especially in the umpires’ call case.

The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’.#AUSvIND – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 28, 2020

So far, there has been a lot of controversy about DRS on the three days of the match. Third umpires have been mired in controversies ranging from LBW to runout decisions. Talking about the match, Australia scored 195 runs in the first innings, in response India scored 326 runs in the first innings. By the end of the third day, Australia had lost six wickets for 133 runs. Australia India are still two runs ahead, with just four wickets left.