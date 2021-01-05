Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has high hopes from veteran batsman Rohit Sharma in the third match of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series to be played in Sydney between India and Australia. Laxman believes that Rohit’s return to the team has also brought positivity in the team environment. Apart from this, Laxman said that Australian wickets suit Rohit’s batting style and in such a situation, Rohit can also make a big century by facing the new ball well in Sydney.

Rohit missed the limited overs series in Australia and the first two Tests due to injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Test series is now 1–1. Laxman feels that Rohit should be replaced by the in-form opener Mayank Aggarwal in the Sydney Test starting on Thursday. Agarwal has played 17, 09, 00 and 05 runs so far. Laxman said in the Star Sports program ‘Cricket Connected’, “The Indian cricket team will be very happy with the return of Rohit Sharma, especially when Virat Kohli is not in the team.” You want more experience in the Indian team because now is a good chance to take a 2-1 lead in Sydney and then win the series 3-1.

He said, ‘Rohit Sharma would like to show his skills as I believe his batting style is compatible with Australian wickets. If he sets foot at the crease, faces the new ball well, then I am confident that he will score a big century. Rohit made his Test debut in 2013 but has played only 32 Test matches so far.