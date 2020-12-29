Two Test matches have been played between India and Australia in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar Series. Australia won the first Test match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series and the second Test match India won by eight wickets to take 1-1 in the series. Team India’s regular captain Virat Kohli has praised Team India for this victory. He also praised the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, under whose leadership India won this Test match. India won the Boxing Day Test match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on the fourth day itself.

Virat Kohli wrote in his tweet, ‘What a great victory this is, a great effort from the whole team. Nothing could be happier for fellow players, especially Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team brilliantly in the win. Will forget the old and move forward. ‘ Virat Kohli returned home after the Adelaide Test match at Paternity Leave. Virat had a special meeting with the team before leaving for home and encouraged the team’s players after the embarrassing defeat in Adelaide.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn’t be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first, but the entire team could score only 195 runs. India scored 326 runs in the first innings, including Ajinkya Rahane’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s half-century. After this, Australia scored 200 runs in the second innings, in response, India scored 70 runs for two wickets. This is India’s fourth Test win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.