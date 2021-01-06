The third match of the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia is to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 7 January. Australia’s star opener David Warner seems almost certain to play in this match. Warner missed the first two Tests due to groin injury, but before the third Test, head coach Justin Langer has said that Warner is set to return to the Sydney Test. Meanwhile, former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer gave a fun secret message to Team India’s wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant to dismiss Warner.

Wasim Jaffer has been sharing all the funny memes and secret messages on Twitter for some time through Twitter. Meanwhile, he has given a message about Warner, which is quite easy to decode. Jaffer has shared a post on Twitter, which has four pictures, sharing this post, he wrote, ‘Easy decode for Rishabh Pant. CC: R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. ‘

Message decoded like this

Jaffer has told Pant through this post that he should sing the famous South Indian song ‘Buta Buma …’ behind the wicket during the bowling of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, so that Warner comes out of the crease and he gets him out by stumping. Please do it. In fact, Warner has shared many of his Tiktok videos on Instagram last year, in which he was seen dancing to South Indian songs. They also include ‘Buta Buma’. In these four photos, Jaffer shared a photo of the song ‘Buta Buma’, besides a photo of Stumping and a photo of ‘The Bull’. Let me tell you that Warner is also known by the name of cricket fans ‘The Bull’. Fans have also made funny comments on Jaffer’s tweet.

Fans made some such comments

Rishabh pant should sing butta bomma when ash / jaddu bowl to warner and Warner will think that someone from tiktok community calling him and he will start doing the steps And

Then YOU’LL get Wicket of bigbull. – Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) January 5, 2021