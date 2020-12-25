The second match of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne from 26 December. Team India suffered a crushing defeat to Australia in the first match. The entire team was able to score only 36 runs in the second innings. After which Team India’s batsmen were severely criticized. Australia are leading the series 1-0 by winning the Adelaide Test match.

Fast bowler Shami’s injury in the first Test has proved lucky for Siraj. Had Shami been fit, Siraj would not have got a chance to make his Test debut. Siraj, 26, has played one ODI and three T20s for India. He has taken 152 wickets in 38 first class matches. The team management preferred him over second fast bowler Navdeep Saini.

Four changes have been made to the team for the Boxing Day Test, but the other players of the team will also remain on the edge of the performance. Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and himself Rahane will have to show better performance in this match than Adelaide. The team will now play five specialist bowlers in the second match and it should be expected that these bowlers will be able to control the Australian batsmen.

In the previous tour, in the Boxing Day Test, Bumrah took a total of nine wickets, including six in the first innings and three in the second innings and was made man of the match. Bumrah will have to repeat his performance of that bar also this time. The Australian team will enter the second match without any change and after winning the first match, their confidence is in the seventh sky.

Australian fast bowler trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are again set to shake up the Indian batting. Stark took four wickets in Adelaide’s first innings and Cummins three while Hazlewood took five and Cummins took four wickets in the second innings. The Boxing Day Test will once again be contested by the Indian batsmen and Australia’s fast bowlers and their clash will decide this test.

The two teams for the second Test match are as follows:

India : Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj.

Australia : Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschen, Steven Smith, Travis Hadd, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.