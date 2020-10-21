The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may soon announce a 32-member team for the tour of Australia. The Indian team is scheduled to leave for Australia after the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, where the Test, T20 International and ODI series are to be played between the two teams. The 32-member team is to be selected by combining all three formats. During the Kovid-19 epidemic, 32 cricketers from Team India will leave for this tour together.

India has to play three-match T20 International and One-Day International series in Australia, while a four-match Test series. The BCCI will announce a 32-member squad only after the Kovid-19 epidemic. It would be difficult for the BCCI to have a player join the bio-bubble in the midst of the tour on a 2-month tour. A BCCI official told The Indian Express, ‘The selection committee has been told that they can select the team as big as they want. We want a back-up player ready for the entire tour in Australia. If a player is injured, there should not be such a situation that we have to call a player from India to Australia.

About 50 people including support staff will leave for Australia tour. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said earlier this week, ‘Cricket Australia has sent us the item. We have three T20 Internationals, three ODIs and four Test matches to play. The first Test match will be Day-Night, which will be played in Adelaide. The date has not been decided yet.

The limited overs series is to be played before the Test series. In such a situation, the players who will not be part of the Test series, will be sent back home first. Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari are not part of the 13th season of the IPL and the BCCI can arrange a practice match for both of them in the UAE.

Family will not go with the players

In the 13th season of the IPL, the BCCI left the decision on franchise teams to decide whether they would allow the players to be brought together in the family, so Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Ritika Sajdeh with Rohit Sharma in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Huh. Talking of Australia tour, Indian cricketers will not be given the option to take the family along. In such a situation, the family of cricketers including Anushka and Ritika from UAE will return home.