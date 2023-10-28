Home page World

From: John Welte

Holidaymakers will soon hardly be able to get a bicycle parking space on the new Railjet trains from Munich to Bologna or Venice. © imago stock&people

By train and bike to Italy: This popular offer from the Austrian railways will be drastically restricted next spring.

Munich – By train for a bike tour through the Dolomites or around Lake Garda or even on the Italian Adriatic: every year thousands of holidaymakers take advantage of the opportunity to take their bikes with them on the Eurocity trains of the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). Between Munich, Bologna and Rimini or Venice, two bicycles fit in each of the eight carriages.

So far there is space for over 40 bicycles on the train

In addition, a luggage wagon is carried in the summer, which, according to the General Bicycle Club of Germany (ADFC), can hold another 20 to 30 bikes. The ÖBB writes on its homepage: “There is a high volume of bicycles on the Bologna-Bozen-Innsbruck-Munich route.”

Lake Garda is becoming more and more interesting thanks to new cycle paths, and getting there by train is almost hopeless. © imageBROKER/Valentin Wolf, via www.imago-images.de

But in April 2024 there will be a drastic change for cyclists: Then the new Railjet trains will serve the routes. They are supposed to be more comfortable, but then they only have space for a total of six bicycles in the entire train.

Laura Ganswindt, press spokeswoman for the ADFC-Bayern, is horrified: “A clear step backwards when it comes to taking bikes with you!” The demand is huge: the ADFC’s cycling trip analysis in 2022 showed that Italy and Austria were the most popular destinations for multi-day cycling trips abroad . Overall, the number of bicycles on long-distance trains increased by 15 percent from 2019 to 2022.

From 2024 there will only be six bikes on the brand new Railjet train

The ÖBB defends its decision to significantly reduce the number of bicycle spaces on the Railjets to Italy: “When it comes to bicycle spaces, it is always a matter of weighing up whether there are more seats or more bicycle spaces. Bicycle spaces are fully booked on only a few days a year and are unused the rest of the time,” said an ÖBB spokeswoman. Seat occupancy on this route is very high all year round.

Why not just continue to carry the luggage cart with you in the summer? “Luggage carts cannot simply be attached to the Railjet with a speed of up to 230 km/h, and baggage carts are not possible on the ICE either.” What seems strange: According to Wikipedia, trains are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 180 km/h on the Brenner Railway, in the Inn Valley only 160 km/h in the Tyrolean part and in the Bavarian part even only 140 km/h. This also applies to the Railjet.

A Eurocity with the old wagons fights its way up the Brenner near Matrei. © Wikipedia/liberal humanist

The ÖBB referred to the portal as alternatives for bicycle transport cycle-around-europe.de on local transport or the possibility of sending bicycles as luggage. But that means: One to two and a half hours longer travel time and three to four changes, which is not exactly comfortable with your bike and luggage. And shipping doesn’t seem to be entirely uncomplicated and, according to the ÖBB homepage, is only possible to or from South Tyrol (three day delivery time, packaging required). ÖBB left a query about shipping unanswered until the text was published.

“It was a real alternative to the car”

The users of cycle-around-europe.de are disappointed: “For us, this was a real alternative to traveling by car.

“The pitches were full, especially in high season,” said Annette. A Walter answers: “I’ve ridden my bike several times. And it was always difficult with the return journey if you hadn’t booked in advance from Germany or Austria. In the future I see it as completely bleak.” The local trains on the Brenner are constantly overcrowded anyway.

Frank Wessel, the Bavarian state representative of the ADFC for “Bicycles & Public Transport”, compares the situation at the ÖBB with that at Deutsche Bahn: “The DB also used to have IC trains with space for up to 16 bicycles.” The The current wagons on the Brenner Railway are still from this phase.

Bicycle lobby does not give up hope

For a long time there was no bicycle transport on German ICE trains; the new ICE trains now have space for eight bicycles, others for three. Wessel: “To put it cynically: at least this train connection to Bologna/Rimini was able to skip the ‘no bikes’ phase.”

But Wessel still has hope: “It remains to be seen that experience shows that the ÖBB reacts faster and better to trends such as ‘holidays by bike’ than the DB. The Railjets in particular are an example of this.” The first generation initially had no wheels at all, but was soon upgraded to five to seven wheels per train and that could also happen with the 2nd generation. “This gives reason to hope that ÖBB will increase the number of bicycle parking spaces at some point.”

There is also good news for rail travelers: Deutsche Bahn and Austrian Federal Railways have announced new connections for night trains. Meanwhile, a night train ticket costing 25,000 euros recently caused discussions in Italy.