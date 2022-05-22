Van der Bellen said on his Twitter account that he “would like to continue putting his experience at the service of the country”

The President of Austria, ecologist Alexander Van der Bellen, 78, announced this Sunday (22.May. through twitter, who will seek re-election. The politician, who was president of the Ecologist Party “Os Verdes” from 1997 to 2008, said he is “again running for president of Austria”.

Van der Bellen said that with “the covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the difficult situation associated with the economy and the climate crisis”, Austria and all of Europe are experiencing a moment”turbulent” and that, therefore, “I would like to continue putting its experience at the service of the European country”.

“Of course I will make a clear distinction between the post of Federal President and my candidacy. In concrete terms, this means that no resources from the Presidency of the Republic are used for campaign purposes”, declared.

In Austria, the president is elected for a term of 6 years. In 2016, Van der Bellen won the Austrian presidential election against Norbert Hofer.

