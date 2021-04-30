A summit meeting of Biden and Putin in Vienna. If Austria’s Chancellor Kurz has his way, this could become a reality.

Moscow / Vienna – The relationship between US President Joe Biden and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin * is considered tense. The reasons for this include the Ukraine crisis and the imprisonment of the Kremlin opponent Alexey Navalny.

Now Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has promoted his country as the host for a possible summit by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and his US colleague Joe Biden. The Kremlin in Moscow announced on Friday after Putin had spoken to Kurz on the phone that he had proposed the capital Vienna as the venue.

Austria’s Chancellor Kurz wants to organize a Biden-Putin summit in Vienna – Finland and Switzerland also ready

Besides Austria, Finland had also offered itself. According to media reports, Switzerland should also try to host it. In view of the considerable tension between the two states, Biden had proposed a summit in a third country to Putin, according to his ideas in Europe this summer. The Kremlin has so far left it open whether Putin will accept the invitation.

According to the Kremlin, the conversation with the Austrian Chancellor also dealt with the situation in the conflict area of ​​Eastern Ukraine *. In addition, the Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny * was an issue.