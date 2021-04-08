The Austrian Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober is sick. The coalition partner is already speculating about his resignation.

Vienna – The Austrian Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens) has called in sick. According to the ministerial protocol, he is “excused until further notice”. The time of his return is still open. His office said he would not return to the ministry until next week. This is reported by the national daily newspaper oe24. Anschober is therefore completely canceled for this week at least. It should not be a disease with the corona virus, it said on Tuesday at the Council of Ministers. The coalition partner ÖVP, on the other hand, speculates about a prolonged failure of Schubers – or even about a possible resignation.

The reason for the suspicion could be the multiple reports of Schubers health. These caused a stir again and again. In 2012 he had to take time off as a member of the Upper Austrian provincial government due to a burnout. In March of this year, Anschober also had a “flu-like infection” for a week and was therefore unable to attend, reports oe24.

Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler takes over the duties of the Minister of Health “until further notice”

He is represented by Austria’s Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler. Learned from his office oe24that the health minister is expected to return by the end of the week. Anchober’s team of speakers did not comment on this information. Most recently, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler represented the Minister of Health. This time, however, Gewessler declined, reported oe24. The reason for this was her concern that in the event that Anschober resigned, she would have to take over his duties in the long term, said confidante of the minister. “She definitely doesn’t want that. Gewessler wants to implement its climate agenda in the Ministry of the Environment, ”said a Green. Therefore, there was no other option for Vice Kogler than to take over Schuber’s job himself for the time being.

Should the presumptions of the ÖVP’s resignation prove to be true, the question would arise who would be the successor to Anchor. The Environment Minister Gewessler has already clearly signaled to Kogler that she is not available as a successor for Anschober, reports the oe24. However, the Greens do not have that many politicians to choose from. Sigrid Pilz is traded as a potential health minister. The patient advocate is a health professional and already sat in the Vienna state parliament for the Greens. However, these are all just speculations and it remains to be seen whether and when the Austrian Minister of Health can resume his work.(dp)