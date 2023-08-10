Home page politics

Austria’s ex-Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl once caused a stir with a curtsey to Vladimir Putin. Now a move to Russia is in the room.

Petrushovo – A waltz with Vladimir Putin, followed by a deep curtsey: the wedding pictures of former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl went around the world. The Kremlin boss himself accepted an invitation to the celebrations in 2018. Despite the Ukraine war, a certain closeness has remained – around five years later: According to the Russian news agency mug Kneissl expressed his respect to Putin just a few weeks ago. The politician currently lives in Russia – and finds it “very nice” there.

Austria’s ex-foreign minister enthusiastic about country life in Putin’s Russia: “This is my world”

Like the Russian platform Vidsboku reported, Kneissl surprisingly appeared on the first weekend in August at a village festival in the small town of Petrushovo, around 350 kilometers south-east of Moscow. She came alone – but “doesn’t lead a secluded life” there, it said. The former minister – who was then nominated for the post by the right-wing nationalist FPÖ – spends her summer in Russia, as she writes on Telegram. According to the report, there are no sights there, but that’s exactly what Kneissl seems to like. At the festival, she praised life in the remote village in the highest tones.

“I live in Petrushovo now and I like the atmosphere,” Kneissl said loudly Vidsboku in broken Russian in front of the guests of the celebration. “I like the way the kids play here. It’s a super good atmosphere here, not just now, but always, I think.” She was particularly taken with the fact that chickens, ducks and goats could be seen on the street: “This is my world, also because I come from a small village in Austria”. On Telegram, the formerly independent minister subsequently underlined her words: “The nature here is fabulous”.

After dancing with Putin: Austria’s ex-foreign minister “seriously considering moving to Russia”

Kneissl’s words would have aroused a lot of interest among the guests at the village festival. Photos and videos show that the former Austrian Foreign Minister is having lively conversations with local residents. According to the Russian platform, an interpretation of the song “Forward, Russia” by Oleg Gazmanov caused “special emotions” at Kneissl. Gazmanov is considered a fervent supporter of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and appeared at major Kremlin propaganda events in 2022.

The ex-foreign minister, now in Russia for the long term? She will stay there for at least a month: “Then we’ll see. I don’t know anything about my future, nothing at all.” It wasn’t easy for her to come to Russia, the Russian daily quotes as saying Pravda the Austrian. “I had numerous contacts with people who helped me to find accommodation.” Kneissl was “seriously considering moving to Russia” in June mug quoted. She is also “very open” to the idea of ​​acquiring Russian citizenship.

Because of proximity to Putin: Ex-Foreign Minister had to “flee” from Austria according to her own statement

A return to Austria is currently out of the question for Kneissl, as she said herself. On her website, the politician says she had to “flee” her homeland in 2020. Her proximity to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin brought her death threats and a “de facto ban on work,” said the former diplomat RTL. No one in Austria wanted to employ her after her time in politics. Kneissl often described himself as a “political refugee”. After a short time in France, the Austrian moved to Lebanon.

Austria’s former foreign minister is now analyzing Putin’s Russia policy in the Middle East

After her time in Austrian politics, Kneissl also switched to Russia professionally. At the Economic Forum in St. Petersburg in June, the 58-year-old presented the think tank project “Gorki” (Geopolitical Observatory for Russia’s key issues). Kneissl announced seminars on energy policy and Russia’s role in the Middle East on Twitter. According to the news agency AFP she is to become head of the think tank in St. Petersburg. In the past, Kneissl has already worked for the Russian state broadcaster RT and for the energy company Rosneft.

From 2017 to 2019, Kneissl was Foreign Minister in the Austrian Federal Government under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Her behavior towards the Russian president at her wedding – four years after Putin’s annexation of Crimea – drew a lot of criticism. The leader of the liberal Neos party, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, called the dance at OFR Summer Talk as a “very serious foreign policy mistake” with which she “completely isolated Austria in Europe”. Even after the invasion of Ukraine, Kneissl still refuses to distance himself from Putin. (mg)