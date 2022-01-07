Home page politics

divide

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer is currently continuing his official duties from home. © Lisa Leutner / AP / dpa

“There is no need to worry, I am fine,” says Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The 49-year-old is currently in home quarantine.

Vienna – Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) tested positive for the corona virus on Friday. “The infection happened through a member of my security team,” said Nehammer on Twitter.

According to the Chancellery, Nehammer has been vaccinated three times. The 49-year-old is in home quarantine, is currently conducting his official business from home using video and telephone conferences and will not attend any public appointments with personal contact in the next few days.

Nehammer’s wife and children tested negative on Friday. “There is no need to worry, I am fine,” said the head of government. dpa