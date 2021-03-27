ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Despite vaccination and measures: According to experts, the corona situation in Austria’s capital will worsen.

In Austria, too, the corona mutation B.1.1.7 is now more widespread than the original pathogen.

For Vienna it is therefore to be expected that intensive care bed occupancy will soon reach a new high.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) meanwhile welcomes a decision by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Vienna – “I am pleased that the end of the controls is now official”: This is what Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) wrote in a statement after the RKI removed the state of Tyrol from the list of virus variant areas on Friday.

Briefly interpreted this as a sign that the measures in Tyrol against the South African mutant of the corona virus had taken effect. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen contributed to the success, he emphasized. With the help of the EU, additional vaccination doses were delivered to the Tyrolean district of Schwaz in order to push back the pathogen with a mass vaccination.

Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) thanks EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the Corona crisis © Helmut Fohringer / dpa

Corona in Austria: Experts warn of tightening – despite vaccination

In Austria it publishes “Covid forecast consortium” a regular status report on the pandemic in the country. The youngest of this week warns of a previous high in intensive care bed occupancy in:

Vienna

The Burgenland

Lower Austria

The strongest increase is expected for Vienna from currently 168 to 260 within the next two to four weeks. This would have exceeded the previous high of November 2020. The experts write that they have factors such as vaccinations or changed environmental conditions (Note Red: about the weather) in this forecast, and still expect this increase.

In everyday clinical practice, for example, this would mean that further non-vital operations would have to be postponed and the standard care for other patients would be impaired. However, the management report also states that 15 to 30 percent of the population has already been immunized through vaccination or surviving infection. The experts rate this as a “measurable effect on the infection dynamics”.

Corona in Austria: City of Vienna relies on gurgling mass tests for the home

In this difficult situation, Vienna’s city government is now also relying on self-tests: Austria’s capital wants to get hundreds of thousands of people per week to check for corona with high-quality free tests. Starting next week, all residents will be offered gargle test kits for use at home.

These PCR tests provide more reliable results than antigen tests, especially in the early stages of Covid disease. Every week, around 1.2 million kits are to be delivered to the city of 1.9 million and up to 200,000 samples are to be evaluated every day.

The tests are offered in around 150 drugstores and can be handed in there and in hundreds of supermarkets for evaluation. The project should “establish a kind of protective shield for the population” until there is sufficient vaccination, said the social democratic mayor Michael Ludwig.

The city would also like to establish the home tests after Easter as a ticket to shops. As before, antigen tests in test lanes and pharmacies will continue to be offered free of charge. (frs with material from dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Helmut Fohringer / dpa