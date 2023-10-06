Home page World

After the recent bus accident in Venice, an angry passenger reported on the behavior of a bus driver on the trip to Sardines. He is outraged.

Munich – Just in September, a public bus fell several meters from a bridge in Lower Austria. Shortly afterwards, a serious Flixbus accident occurred in Carinthia, in which a young Austrian woman died. Then, on October 6th, the tragic bus accident in Venice shocked all of Europe, in which at least 21 people have died so far – including three Germans.

There is now a debate in Italy about the dilapidated infrastructure – the bus apparently fell through a gap in the guardrail. Now a man from Austria contacted the daily newspaper krone.at and reports on an incident that is said to have occurred on the way to Italy’s dream island. He talks about irresponsibility and indifference during the bus trip to Sardinia.

Horrible trip to Sardinia – Austrians outraged by the bus driver

Indignantly, the participant on a six-day holiday trip reported to the Austrian newspaper about catastrophic behavior on the part of the tour group’s bus driver. “The driver (driver, editor) often drove twice as fast as allowed and overtook cars despite the traffic barrier and the ban – even though it was obviously his first time on a bus like this and he didn’t know the back and front of the vehicle .”

Since September there have been three fatal bus accidents in Austria and Italy, in which over 20 people have died. The Austrian (who prefers to remain anonymous) reports that he got on the bus to Italy on the same day as a Flixbus accident in Lower Austria, killing a 19-year-old Austrian woman. A certain degree of caution when traveling by bus can therefore be appropriate.

“This time there was dead silence” – anything but a holiday mood in the coach

The bus driver’s traffic offenses didn’t stop there, the traveler tells the newspaper Crown. “He then noticed that my wife and I were upset about it – we were sitting in the front row too. He then turned around and argued with us for probably ten to 15 seconds. Until I told him to please look at the road.”

Other passengers also appeared to be unsettled by the driver’s behavior. The couple have already taken several bus trips. The atmosphere on such trips was always exuberant – “this time there was dead silence,” the passenger commented on the situation on the bus to Sardinia. The couple observed that this wasn’t the only time that the bus driver didn’t pay attention to the road. “During the journey, at 100 km/h, he studied the passenger list and made notes on post-its.”

Bus company reacts insulted to Austrians’ demand

In addition to inattention in traffic and an irresponsible driving style, the bus driver was apparently overwhelmed by the overall situation, reports Crown-Reader on. He got lost several times at the beginning of the journey. When we finally got on the ferry to Sardinia, the driver couldn’t handle his vehicle and only made it onto the ship with the help of other drivers.

Finally, the couple confronted the Styrian bus company – no further details about the travel provider are known. “He just insulted me, asked me sarcastically if I was a private sheriff, and said that I would never get on one of his buses again – then he hung up.” The couple won’t be getting on a bus that soon, but still They emphasized that it was important to them to remain anonymous – for fear of ending up on a blacklist. Fortunately, apart from bus travel, there are also many other helpful tips on how to go on vacation cheaply.