Germany’s toboggan men also followed the Austrians at the home World Cup in Oberhof. After the first defeat in Innsbruck, the German lugers did not make it onto the podium in Thuringia either. In contrast, the Austrians, where Germany’s toboggan legend Georg Hackl has been working as a trainer for driving and sledding technique since 2022, fought for places one to four among themselves. In fifth place, Felix Loch was more than 0.6 seconds behind the victorious former world champion Jonas Müller. “The Austrians are doing everything right at the moment. And we make a few mistakes,” he said: “We keep fighting and see which screws we need to turn. I know years like this, in the new year we will attack again,” said the 35-year-old.