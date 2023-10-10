Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

Israel became her adopted home, and promoting Austrian-Jewish culture became her life’s work. But that morning a Viennese family wakes up to an unexpected reality.

Vienna/Tel Aviv – When the war in Israel began on October 8th, Judith Weinmann-Stern was in Tel Aviv. For decades, Israel has become an important center of life for 70-year-olds. Her daughter and two-year-old granddaughter live there. She herself commutes back and forth between Austria and Israel. Now they want to get out of the country because nothing has been the same since the Hamas attack began.

Feeling of security disappears overnight: Family from Austria witnesses the start of war in Israel

Judith Weinmann-Stern reports that the terrible news was shared with her by a friend via WhatsApp today.at. Unbeknownst to her, she was on her way to the temple to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. She has often experienced bombings and rocket attacks in Tel Aviv, “but this is a nightmare from which there is no awakening,” she says. The Hamas fighters are not attacking from a distance, they have penetrated the country.

I have always felt safe here. But this feeling of security has been lost.

Weinmann-Stern thinks what’s happening before her eyes is worse than in a horror film: terrorists kidnap civilians and don’t stop at children and old people in wheelchairs. Contrary to expectations, the Israeli army reacted very hesitantly, said the 70-year-old. Their trust in the military had always been high.

A project close to my heart must rest: Viennese woman promoted Austrian-Jewish culture in Israel

Judith Weinmann-Stern once came to Israel not only for personal reasons, but also for the cultural connection with her country of birth. Ten years ago she founded an association to promote Austrian-Jewish culture. Because: Many Austrians in exile from the Holocaust times still live in Israel. At the Austrian cultural days she organizes, the survivors sway and sing, “as if they had only left Austria a few months before,” she describes on the Club website.

The “greatest tragedy the country has experienced,” as Judith Weinmann-Stern describes it, could mean an involuntary return to Austria for many. She herself sits on the plane with her family and a “crying heart” on October 10th and leaves Israel, which she documents via Instagram. Lucky you, because air traffic is massively affected. Among other things, a Ryanair plane had to turn around because of a missile alarm.