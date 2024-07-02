Home page World

A video of two grass snakes fighting over food is causing a stir. Austrian artist explains: “The craziest video I have ever filmed in my garden”

Bremen – The garden of the Austrian artist Berit Gilma was recently the scene of an extraordinary spectacle: two grass snakes got into a bitter fight over food. The video, which was filmed by the Austrian and posted on Facebook and Instagram, has sparked heated discussions among users. The spectacle has not only caused amazement, but also concerned comments.

The video shows two grass snakes fighting fiercely over a newt, according to the artist. “The craziest video I’ve ever filmed in my garden,” writes Gilma. The clip shows the two snakes winding around each other and trying to snatch the newt from the other.

Fighting snakes: Video causes astonishment

The reactions of the Facebook-Users are not long in coming. While some are fascinated, others are horrified. “If I have something like that in my garden, I’ll move out,” writes one user, summarizing the feelings of many people who would rather run away at the sight of snakes. Another user, however, is more fascinated: “The different colors of the two. Totally amazing.”

One concerned comment points out the potential dangers of the food fight: “If things go badly, the larger and stronger snake will swallow the smaller one as much as possible and all three will die.” Fortunately, the snakes are not dangerous for humans. But it can still be unpleasant, because the snakes release a smelly secretion when they are in danger, informs the German Wildlife Foundation.

Two grass snakes fighting over a newt: A fascinating sight © Screenshot/Instagram @beritgilma

Snakes in Germany: “Can you keep grass snakes as pets?”

The video has also aroused interest among the youngest viewers. “My child (7) is asking whether you can keep grass snakes as pets,” asks one parent. Another user explains: “Of course you can, but only as legal offspring from registered breeders.”

Grass snakes are loud NABU widespread in Europe and prefer moist habitats such as ponds, lakes and rivers. They are non-toxic and pose no danger to humans. Their preferred food is amphibians such as frogs and newts. The fight for food, as seen in the video, is not uncommon in nature, as every animal fights for survival.

Snakes in the home garden: How do I behave correctly?

It is rare for people in Germany and Austria to encounter snakes. However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you do happen to encounter one. The most important thing: do not touch the snake and do not provoke the animal. Native snakes never attack people directly, but sometimes flee in their direction. A bite from snakes is, according to Austrian Nature Conservation Unionharmless and painless, and therefore only requires simple wound care. With poisonous snakes, such as the adder and the European horned viper, accidents often occur when they are handled improperly.

In addition, sturdy shoes and long trousers offer protection. If you are bitten by a poisonous snake, you should seek medical attention immediately, calm the affected person down and drink plenty of water.

And our two snakes in the garden? For the filmmaker, the situation seems to have turned out well. It cannot be said whether this also applies to the newt on the menu. The video of the fighting grass snakes once again offers a fascinating insight into nature. Despite the dramatic scenes, the video highlights the beauty and complexity of nature, which can be found even in one’s own Garden writes surprising stories. And while the video has caused some discomfort among users, it also offers a unique opportunity to experience and understand nature up close. (ls)