From: Vivian Werg, Nico Reiter

Camping is more popular than ever in Germany and Austria. But when a woman put her vehicle up for sale, she sparked a heated debate online.

Vienna – Austrians are known for their love of travel, with the car being the preferred means of transport. According to the Ruefa Travel Compass 2024around 55 percent choose to use their own vehicle to reach their holiday destination in the country or in neighboring countries. Italy and Croatia are the top travel destinations in Europe, closely followed by Germany and Greece.

In addition to cars, mobile homes are also very popular. Small newspaper reports of “a real camping boom” that has been recorded in recent years. The number of overnight stays by guests rose by 6.1 percent compared to the previous year to a record high of over 8.3 million. However, some people want to get rid of their caravans. Among them is an Austrian woman who caused a stir by selling her camper van.

Woman from Austria sells camper van – Facebook users react with ridicule

The woman from Austria offered her camper van for sale and was ridiculed by Facebook-users. “Unfortunately, I have to VW T5 converted for sleeping, shelves, fridge, awning, folding table, deck chairs, mosquito – and sun protection, give away,” she posted in the Facebook group “.Motorhome & Camping Exchange Austria“. In this group, camping enthusiasts can offer their motorhomes and caravans registered in Austria for sale.

A woman offers her camper van for sale on Facebook – and receives criticism: “It’s a joke, take it easy” (symbolic image) © Juergen Feichter/Imago

She gave further details about the location and mileage: “Registered since 2012. 210,000 kilometers. No rust, VW service well maintained. Location: Vienna, price: 24,000 euros.” Photos of her vehicle were also posted. The reactions from Facebook users were not long in coming: “It’s a joke, slow down,” commented one angry user. Another wrote: “People are slowly losing their minds.”

“Thought it had been expanded” – Facebook user surprised by “alleged expansion”

Facebook users were surprised by the “alleged conversion” and thought the vehicle had been converted into a camper van. One user joked: “Is there a Rolex in there?” When the seller responded to the request for more photos and showed the interior of her camper van, users saw a “normal” 9-seater. One user was confused and said: “Thought it had been converted into a camper van.”

The seller then explained: “You can use it as a 9-seater or convert it to sleep. I don’t have any more photos of the sleeping mode. The bed is 140×200, the fridge is behind the driver’s seat, deck chairs and a folding table are under the bed. Clothes in the drawers.” Another user was not convinced and expressed her surprise at the asking price: “This is really a new dimension of insane asking prices. How can this price be justified? You can even see from the photos in the comments that there is no conversion at all.” Another conversion of a DHL van into a camper, however, has won over the internet.

Hype about camping vehicles continues

The hype about camping vehicles continues. This type of travel became increasingly popular, especially during the pandemic, when air travel was hardly or not possible at all. However, good equipment is essential for a successful camping holiday. And also the right preparation. The community is discussing whether a reservation is necessary.

According to Manager Magazin, the trend towards motorhomes and caravans remains unbroken. The Caravaning Industry Association (CIVD) estimates the annual turnover of the entire industry for 2022 at around 33 billion euros. Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert, a traditional manufacturer of recreational vehicles, confirms the booming market for camping vehicles. “The books are full with orders worth over 1.3 billion euros,” Speck told the business magazine. Sales are expected to double by 2027. But how expensive is a camping holiday for travelers? (vw/nr)