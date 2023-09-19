Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Bad bus accident in Carinthia: The coach left the road and a young woman died. © Gert Eggenberger/picture alliance/dpa

On the way to Trieste, a FlixBus left the road. One woman was killed and twenty others were injured – one seriously.

Update from September 19th, 12:22 p.m.: Now more details are becoming known. The seriously injured person was a 25-year-old German and there were a total of 40 passengers on board.

The cause of the accident is still unclear. Rapid alcohol tests were negative for both drivers.

Bad Flixbus accident in Carinthia: 19-year-old dies – 20 injured

First report from September 19th, 10:45 a.m.: Carinthia – A young woman (19) from Upper Austria died in a bus accident in Micheldorf, Austria, in the Carinthia region on Tuesday morning. Twenty other people were injured in the accident, one of them seriously. She was admitted to the Klagenfurt Clinic. The other injured people were meanwhile treated in the Friesach hospital.

Bus with 42 passengers crashed – road closed in the direction of Klagenfurt

At around 4:45 a.m. a FlixBus with 42 passengers left the road on Friesacher Straße (B317) on the way from Berlin to Trieste, rammed into a guardrail and fell on its side. The passengers come from Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Ukraine.

As Thomas Wadl from the Red Cross subsequently explained to ORF, some of the occupants had already been outside unharmed when the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident. Dozens of passengers were injured in a bus accident in northern Italy.

However, other passengers on the long-distance bus were still trapped in the vehicle and could only be freed with the help of the fire department. Meanwhile, the helpers looked after all the people who were traveling on the bus. The B317 had to be closed in the direction of Klagenfurt due to the accident. Appropriate diversions have been set up. Most recently, a serious bus accident in Bavaria was prevented due to the attentive intervention of a passenger.

“The exact background is still unclear, the investigation is ongoing,” said press spokeswoman Lisa Sandrieser from the state police headquarters. The emergency services have not yet provided any further information about the woman’s death.